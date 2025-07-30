Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)

Lebanon News
30-07-2025 | 15:02
0min
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received a Lebanese media delegation on the sidelines of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s official visit to Algeria.

The meeting provided an opportunity to brief President Tebboune on the state of Arab media and explore prospects for cooperation and partnership between Lebanon and Algeria in this strategic sector.

Lebanon News

Algeria

President

Lebanon

Media

Delegation

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
