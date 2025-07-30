Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the resistance in Lebanon is a fundamental pillar in building the state, affirming that the party is committed to two parallel tracks: liberating occupied land and building the state by empowering institutions and representing the people.





He emphasized that the state must fully assume its responsibilities in matters of war and peace, noting that rebuilding 7,000 destroyed apartments requires $40 million, a task he said the state must take on.



Qassem called on the state to clarify its stance in confronting Israeli aggression, arguing thatanyone—domestically or internationally—calling for the disarmament of the resistance is serving Israel’s interests.



He added, “We are not issuing threats; we are in a defensive position, and that defense has no limits—even if it costs us martyrdom.”



He also stated that Lebanon faces an existential threat from both Israel and ISIS, warning that this threat targets not only the resistance but the entire nation.



Qassem stressed that Hezbollah will not surrender its weapons to Israel or allow Lebanon to fall under Israeli influence.



He concluded by saying, “The ceasefire agreement applies exclusively to areas south of the Litani River, and the issue of arms is a domestic matter.”

