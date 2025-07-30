Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River

Lebanon News
30-07-2025 | 14:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the resistance in Lebanon is a fundamental pillar in building the state, affirming that the party is committed to two parallel tracks: liberating occupied land and building the state by empowering institutions and representing the people.


He emphasized that the state must fully assume its responsibilities in matters of war and peace, noting that rebuilding 7,000 destroyed apartments requires $40 million, a task he said the state must take on.

Qassem called on the state to clarify its stance in confronting Israeli aggression, arguing thatanyone—domestically or internationally—calling for the disarmament of the resistance is serving Israel’s interests. 

He added, “We are not issuing threats; we are in a defensive position, and that defense has no limits—even if it costs us martyrdom.”

He also stated that Lebanon faces an existential threat from both Israel and ISIS, warning that this threat targets not only the resistance but the entire nation. 

Qassem stressed that Hezbollah will not surrender its weapons to Israel or allow Lebanon to fall under Israeli influence.

He concluded by saying, “The ceasefire agreement applies exclusively to areas south of the Litani River, and the issue of arms is a domestic matter.”

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Naim Qassem

Weapons

State

Israel

LBCI Next
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-29

MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

Justice Minister Adel Nassar receives judicial appointments, highlights independence and rule of law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:07

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More