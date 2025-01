Lebanese Army assists returning residents amid Israeli violations in South Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that it continues to accompany returning residents to southern border towns and stands by them in the face of ongoing Israeli aggression.



Acting in line with its national duty, the army remains steadfast despite Israel’s persistent attacks targeting both civilians and military personnel, which have resulted in a significant number of casualties. The Israeli army has refused to comply with the ceasefire agreement and withdraw from Lebanese territory.



Meanwhile, Lebanese forces are advancing their operations by entering and deploying across several southern towns, ensuring a stable security environment for the returning residents. The army has called on citizens to adhere to the guidance of military units to guarantee their safety and facilitate a smooth return process.



The Lebanese military reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the mechanism committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

يواصل الجيش مواكبة الأهالي العائدين إلى البلدات الحدودية الجنوبية والوقوف إلى جانبهم في مواجهة العدو الإسرائيلي، انطلاقًا من واجبه الوطني، وذلك في ظل إصرار العدو على استهداف العسكريين والأهالي موقعًا عددًا كبيرًا من الشهداء والجرحى، ورفضه السافر للالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار،… pic.twitter.com/3Es8FNpDIu — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) January 26, 2025