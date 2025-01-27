Mikati discusses South Lebanon road repairs and ceasefire implementation with UN official and Ministers

Lebanon News
27-01-2025 | 07:29
High views
Mikati discusses South Lebanon road repairs and ceasefire implementation with UN official and Ministers
2min
Mikati discusses South Lebanon road repairs and ceasefire implementation with UN official and Ministers

Lebanon's caretaker, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, at the Grand Serail, where they discussed the current developments, particularly the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 following the extension of the ceasefire agreement.

The Prime Minister also met with caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

Mikati later met with the caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, who spoke after the meeting about the ongoing study and technical assessment of the damaged roads in southern Lebanon caused by the recent aggression. 

The assessment covers the international, primary, secondary, and internal roads leading to towns and villages in the affected areas. 

It includes a detailed engineering evaluation of the road damage and infrastructure, such as telephone lines, water, sewage, drainage systems, retaining walls, and electricity networks.

The assessment will be conducted in stages, beginning with dividing the south into regions from the eastern to the western sector and passing through the central sector to complete the study in the shortest possible time. 

A comprehensive survey of the roads will be conducted, and coordination with the relevant authorities will ensure the repair of the damage according to the services each entity is responsible for before restoring the roads to their previous state. 

Maps and detailed plans for the study will be prepared, along with specifications for the contracting process and an estimated cost for the required work.

The Prime Minister also met with the Maronite Archbishop of Beirut Boulos Abdel-Sater, who invited him to attend Saint Maroun's Feast Mass, which Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi will celebrate at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

