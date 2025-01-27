In a speech on Monday evening, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem congratulated the "strong Palestinian people" on achieving the ceasefire agreement, extending his praise to Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon, whom he described as "partners in victory."



Qassem stated that Israel's objective of dismantling Hamas had failed, asserting that the war demonstrated Israel's weakness. He stated that the Israeli military would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support."

"The aggression on Lebanon and Gaza was carried out with American and Western support that kills without restrictions, and resistance is an option to liberate the occupied land," he noted



Qassem explained that Israel intended to end the resistance, but "Hezbollah confronted it with legendary steadfastness and martyrdom-like determination."

However, he noted that the Israeli army did not advance more than a few meters into Lebanese territory. He also affirmed that Hezbollah fighters on the front were reassured, as the Lebanese people were welcoming, and the Lebanese Army was supportive.

Addressing security concerns, Qassem acknowledged that Israel's intelligence operations had significantly impacted Hezbollah, leading to an extensive exposure of its operations.



The Secretary-General revealed that an internal investigation is underway to assess the breach and implement necessary measures. He described the intelligence exposure as a surprising development that requires a thorough understanding of its details.



Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah had fully adhered to the ceasefire agreement and refrained from any violations while accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments. He noted that Hezbollah considered responding to Israeli violations but ultimately chose patience as the best course of action.

He further indicated that Hezbollah does not accept any justification for extending the deadline for the Israeli army to withdraw from Lebanese territory.



"President Aoun will not accept giving the Israeli army a single gain," he added.

Regarding Lebanon's government, Qassem pointed out that "the complications of forming the government are with others, not with us."



"Things are going smoothly between Hezbollah, the President of the Republic, and the Prime Minister-designate," he said.