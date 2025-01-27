Hezbollah praises civilians returning to south Lebanon villages, salutes sacrifices of martyrs

Hezbollah issued a statement Monday commending the resilience of Lebanese citizens who returned to their villages previously occupied by Israeli forces.



The statement highlighted this return's symbolic and strategic significance, describing it as a testament to the strength of the people and the sacrifices of the resistance.



Hezbollah emphasized the deep connection between the returning families and the sacrifices of martyrs who fought to defend the land. "The bodies of the martyrs, planted in the soil, now sense the echo of your footsteps, and their pure souls hover around the banner that remains unbroken—one you carry as you march toward victory."