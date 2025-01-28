Lebanon reports two killed, 26 injured in Israeli attacks on southern villages, says Health Ministry

The Lebanese Health Ministry released the final toll on Tuesday from recent Israeli assaults in southern Lebanon, reporting two fatalities and 26 injuries.



The casualties were reported across several southern villages. In Odaisseh, one person was killed, and three injured individuals were documented.



The area of Bani Haiyyan saw another killed and two wounded, while two injuries were reported in Borj El Mlouk.



The town of Houla experienced the highest number of injuries, with nine people wounded. Kfarkela recorded six injured, while Markaba had three casualties. Yaroun also saw one person wounded.