Lebanon reports two killed, 26 injured in Israeli attacks on southern villages, says Health Ministry
Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 05:04
Lebanon reports two killed, 26 injured in Israeli attacks on southern villages, says Health Ministry
The Lebanese Health Ministry released the final toll on Tuesday from recent Israeli assaults in southern Lebanon, reporting two fatalities and 26 injuries.
The casualties were reported across several southern villages. In Odaisseh, one person was killed, and three injured individuals were documented.
The area of Bani Haiyyan saw another killed and two wounded, while two injuries were reported in Borj El Mlouk.
The town of Houla experienced the highest number of injuries, with nine people wounded. Kfarkela recorded six injured, while Markaba had three casualties. Yaroun also saw one person wounded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Attacks
Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
0
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:42
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele
Lebanon News
05:42
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
0
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom
0
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
4
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
7
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
