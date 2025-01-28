Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting

Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 05:14
High views
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
0min
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun emphasized that fighting corruption is a fundamental task during his presidency.

During a meeting with the financial prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation, President Aoun said, "When the judiciary speaks, it will be the final word."

He added, "I am your first shield, and your role is essential in combating corruption. Do not succumb to any pressures or interference, no matter where it comes from."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Corruption

Judge Ali Ibrahim

