MP Kassem Hachem says his bloc reached an understanding with PM-designate on government formation

MP Kassem Hachem emphasized the importance of halting violations, including refraining from attacks, gunfire, and the detention of Lebanese citizens.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated that despite external support for the new presidential term, such backing has failed to meet expectations and has disappointed the Lebanese people, particularly with the ceasefire extension.



Hachem urged the Lebanese state to take responsibility and follow up with countries that pledged to assist Lebanon during these difficult times.



Commenting on the recent attack against the LBCI team in South Lebanon, Hachem strongly condemned the incident, calling it "unacceptable in every sense of the word."



He highlighted the critical role of the media in exposing "enemy crimes and delivering the truth," stressing that the attack on LBCI's crew cannot be justified under any circumstances.



Addressing the Lebanese Army's position, Hachem noted that the military cannot be placed on par with popular movements, adding that the army should not bear the burden of circumstances imposed upon it.



On the governmental front, Hachem revealed that parliamentary blocs are attempting to form a government that appears different outwardly but not necessarily in substance. He stressed that the Prime Minister-designate must consider the composition of the parliament when forming the cabinet.



He described the anticipated government as being composed of independent experts, though selected with the approval of political parties.



Hachem noted that while his bloc has reached an understanding with the Prime Minister-designate, discussions are ongoing with Christian and Sunni factions regarding quotas and ministerial portfolios, which is delaying the formation process.



Regarding Sunday night's motorcycle rallies, Hachem said that, based on his follow-up, no particular entity instructed the rallies.



However, he criticized the behavior of participants, stating that such actions are unacceptable and that the victory of the south should not be exploited for political gains.



Hachem concluded by emphasizing that economic stability is dependent on political stability, which in turn requires security stability—a goal that begins with halting aggression and achieving complete liberation of Lebanese land.