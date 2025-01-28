News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Kassem Hachem says his bloc reached an understanding with PM-designate on government formation
Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 05:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Kassem Hachem says his bloc reached an understanding with PM-designate on government formation
MP Kassem Hachem emphasized the importance of halting violations, including refraining from attacks, gunfire, and the detention of Lebanese citizens.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated that despite external support for the new presidential term, such backing has failed to meet expectations and has disappointed the Lebanese people, particularly with the ceasefire extension.
Hachem urged the Lebanese state to take responsibility and follow up with countries that pledged to assist Lebanon during these difficult times.
Commenting on the recent attack against the LBCI team in South Lebanon, Hachem strongly condemned the incident, calling it "unacceptable in every sense of the word."
He highlighted the critical role of the media in exposing "enemy crimes and delivering the truth," stressing that the attack on LBCI's crew cannot be justified under any circumstances.
Addressing the Lebanese Army's position, Hachem noted that the military cannot be placed on par with popular movements, adding that the army should not bear the burden of circumstances imposed upon it.
On the governmental front, Hachem revealed that parliamentary blocs are attempting to form a government that appears different outwardly but not necessarily in substance. He stressed that the Prime Minister-designate must consider the composition of the parliament when forming the cabinet.
He described the anticipated government as being composed of independent experts, though selected with the approval of political parties.
Hachem noted that while his bloc has reached an understanding with the Prime Minister-designate, discussions are ongoing with Christian and Sunni factions regarding quotas and ministerial portfolios, which is delaying the formation process.
Regarding Sunday night's motorcycle rallies, Hachem said that, based on his follow-up, no particular entity instructed the rallies.
However, he criticized the behavior of participants, stating that such actions are unacceptable and that the victory of the south should not be exploited for political gains.
Hachem concluded by emphasizing that economic stability is dependent on political stability, which in turn requires security stability—a goal that begins with halting aggression and achieving complete liberation of Lebanese land.
Lebanon News
MP
Kassem Hachem
Bloc
Understanding
PM
Designate
Government
Formation
Lebanon
Next
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele
Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Sources to LBCI: Aoun discusses government formation, PM-designate Salam will not visit Baabda on Monday
Lebanon News
08:42
Sources to LBCI: Aoun discusses government formation, PM-designate Salam will not visit Baabda on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam discusses progress on cabinet formation with Lebanon's president, says negotiations ongoing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
Lebanon News
07:53
LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages
0
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanon's Mikati lauds Red Cross for aiding detainee release, pushes for remaining captives' freedom
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli drone drops bomb near Lebanese army and civilians in Yaroun, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:42
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele
Lebanon News
05:42
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
0
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom
0
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Kuwaiti plane arrives with 40 tons of aid at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
LBCI correspondent and cameraman attacked in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:14
LBCI's news correspondent and cameraman physically attacked by youths, equipment seized and broadcast vehicle damaged in South Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Motorbike processions with Hezbollah flags in Beirut raise concerns over political motives
4
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
11:42
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
5
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
Lebanon News
03:42
Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
7
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
Lebanon News
15:49
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
8
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Lebanon News
04:44
Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More