Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate, Nawaf Salam, stated that the delays and challenges in forming the new government are not his fault, and pledged to move swiftly to finalize the cabinet.



In a statement made from Baabda, Salam clarified his stance on the formation of the government, expressing his commitment to a government based on the principle of separating legislative duties from executive roles.



He stressed that the new cabinet will be composed of highly qualified national figures and will not include any candidates for municipal or parliamentary elections.



Salam also stated that no political party representation will be included in the government, reaffirming his firm commitment to these standards.



Salam further stated that the same criteria will be applied to everyone, adding that he supports flexibility in dealing with all parties involved.



He expressed confidence that the obstacles faced in the process of government formation will be overcome.



He also revealed that the new government will consist of 24 ministers, stressing that Lebanon does not need a miniature parliament but rather an effective and cohesive government.