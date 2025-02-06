President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda

A high-level meeting took place at the Baabda Presidential Palace, bringing together President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



The discussions lasted more than an hour and a half before Speaker Berri departed without addressing the public.



Following the meeting, Salam also left Baabda without making any public statements, leaving speculation open about the progress of government formation efforts.



The government formation process reportedly reached its final stages.