On Sunday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that Lebanon must address Israeli violations, which he described as acts of aggression rather than mere violations.



In his speech, Qassem emphasized that "resistance is both a path and a choice" and that actions are taken based on careful assessment at the right time.



He also pointed out a counter-campaign targeting Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and the resistance aimed at promoting defeat. Despite this, Qassem noted, "Our people have achieved victories in some areas while also making sacrifices in others."



He further spoke about the significance of the return of people from southern Lebanon, describing it as a symbol of liberation.



He emphasized that the resistance's victory was not about an absolute win but rather about Israel’s failure to dismantle the resistance.



“We have not talked about an absolute victory,” Qassem said. “The victory we speak of is that Israel has not been able to end the resistance.”



In addition, Qassem announced that February 23 would be chosen to hold a large, public funeral for the late former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

Qassem also called for a ban on gunfire during Nasrallah's funeral or any other events, stressing that it poses a risk to the public.