Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

Lebanese State Security forces in Mount Lebanon have successfully apprehended two individuals connected to a recent hit-and-run incident in Faraya.



The first arrest was of T.S., who was reportedly with J.C., the suspect responsible for running over K.K. in Faraya.



In a separate operation, State Security forces tracked down and arrested J.H., the mother of the accused, who had been hiding at a relative’s home in Keserwan.