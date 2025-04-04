Israeli army claims it killed Hamas' western Lebanon commander in South Lebanon

Israeli army claims it killed Hamas' western Lebanon commander in South Lebanon
Israeli army claims it killed Hamas' western Lebanon commander in South Lebanon

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on his X account that the Israel army killed Hassan Farhat, the commander of Hamas' western Lebanon sector, in an overnight strike near Sidon in southern Lebanon.

Adraee stated, "The Israeli army attacked last night, under the direction of the Northern Command and Intelligence Directorate, in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon and killed Hassan Farhat, the commander of Hamas' western sector in Lebanon."

He added that during the war, Farhat "promoted numerous plans against Israeli forces and Israeli civilians and was responsible for launching rockets toward the Safed area on February 14, 2024. That attack killed an Israeli soldier and injured several others.''

Adraee wrote that "Farhat had been advancing plans against Israel over the past months, and his activities posed a threat to Israel and its citizens."

"The Israeli army will continue to act against Hamas wherever they operate," he concluded.

