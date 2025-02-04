President Joseph Aoun stresses role of lawyers in upholding justice during Beirut Bar Association meeting

President Joseph Aoun emphasized the crucial role of lawyers in supporting the judiciary during a meeting with a delegation from the Beirut Bar Association.



He described them as an essential complement to the judicial system, stressing their responsibility to ensure justice.



"You are the complementary wing of the judiciary, and you bear the responsibility of contributing to the realization of justice," Aoun said. "Justice and security are the foundations for establishing a state governed by the rule of law."



He also cautioned against the misuse of freedoms, warning that such actions could lead to serious imbalances.



"Legal immunity for lawyers is not a license to violate the law," he stated. "Misusing this privilege harms both the lawyer's reputation and the association's dignity."