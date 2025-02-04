Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

After meeting President Joseph Aoun, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed hope for the swift formation of Lebanon's new government, emphasizing Qatar's continued support.



Speaking from Baabda Palace, he stated, "Our visit today is one of solidarity. Qatar has always stood by Lebanon and its people, providing support over the years, and this commitment will continue."



He reaffirmed Qatar's pledge to sustain its assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, highlighting the importance of stability and security.



Looking ahead, the minister stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation, stating that Qatar is eager to work on joint projects that would benefit both nations once the government is formed.



"There is no doubt that Qatar will participate in the reconstruction efforts, and this matter will be discussed after the government formation. Work will be done on joint projects between the two countries," he added.