MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

In a press conference, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) MP Gebran Bassil reaffirmed that the Strong Lebanon bloc opposes the isolation or targeting of any political group, particularly the Shiites. 

However, he stressed that this does not mean granting them privileges or compensating them for the war in government formation.  

Speaking at a press conference, Bassil emphasized the need for an effective government that upholds the presidential oath, noting that the upcoming cabinet will face critical political challenges, including implementing the ceasefire agreement, engaging with Syria's new leadership on an equal footing, and ensuring the return of Syrian refugees.  

He outlined the government's key responsibilities, including mending Lebanon's ties with the Arab and international communities while keeping the country out of regional conflicts, advancing financial reforms, and overseeing municipal and parliamentary elections.  

Bassil argued that the government should be built on solid political and societal representation backed by stable parliamentary blocs rather than shifting alliances. He rejected the notion of a purely technocratic government, citing past failures.  

He defended the role of party-affiliated individuals in governance, stating that being politically committed does not equate to militancy. 

"Demonizing partisan engagement contradicts the Taif Agreement," he said, criticizing attempts to sideline political figures.  

Bassil clarified that his bloc is neither aligned with the Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition.

Lebanon News

MP

Gebran Bassil

FPM

Amal

Hezbollah

Duo

Government

Formation

Opposition

LBCI Next
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

LBCI sources: FPM will not align its vote with or against Amal-Hezbollah duo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Nabih Berri to Alhurra: Amal-Hezbollah duo not responsible for delayed government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

MP Gebran Bassil discusses Lebanon's presidential election with French ambassador and MPs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
World News
2024-11-13

Trump taps Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence

LBCI
World News
2024-11-11

Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More