MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

In a press conference, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) MP Gebran Bassil reaffirmed that the Strong Lebanon bloc opposes the isolation or targeting of any political group, particularly the Shiites.



However, he stressed that this does not mean granting them privileges or compensating them for the war in government formation.



Speaking at a press conference, Bassil emphasized the need for an effective government that upholds the presidential oath, noting that the upcoming cabinet will face critical political challenges, including implementing the ceasefire agreement, engaging with Syria's new leadership on an equal footing, and ensuring the return of Syrian refugees.



He outlined the government's key responsibilities, including mending Lebanon's ties with the Arab and international communities while keeping the country out of regional conflicts, advancing financial reforms, and overseeing municipal and parliamentary elections.



Bassil argued that the government should be built on solid political and societal representation backed by stable parliamentary blocs rather than shifting alliances. He rejected the notion of a purely technocratic government, citing past failures.



He defended the role of party-affiliated individuals in governance, stating that being politically committed does not equate to militancy.



"Demonizing partisan engagement contradicts the Taif Agreement," he said, criticizing attempts to sideline political figures.



Bassil clarified that his bloc is neither aligned with the Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition.