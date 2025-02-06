The Ministry of Culture, in coordination with the National Heritage Foundation, has approved a project to transform Fairuz's childhood home in Beirut's Zuqaq al-Blat into a museum.



The plan includes purchasing the land, restoring the house, and creating an exhibition that highlights her artistic journey.



Lebanon's Minister of Culture confirmed to LBCI that they have been working on this project since 2022. He added that they had reached an agreement with the foundation to begin the conversion of her house into a museum.



He explained that it will be a heritage site that will be opened to the public and include a timeline showcasing Fairuz's career and the contributions of the Rahbani brothers.