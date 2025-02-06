Fairuz's childhood home to become museum in tribute to her legacy: Culture minister shares details with LBCI

Lebanon News
06-02-2025 | 05:52
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Fairuz&#39;s childhood home to become museum in tribute to her legacy: Culture minister shares details with LBCI
0min
Fairuz's childhood home to become museum in tribute to her legacy: Culture minister shares details with LBCI

The Ministry of Culture, in coordination with the National Heritage Foundation, has approved a project to transform Fairuz's childhood home in Beirut's Zuqaq al-Blat into a museum. 

The plan includes purchasing the land, restoring the house, and creating an exhibition that highlights her artistic journey. 

Lebanon's Minister of Culture confirmed to LBCI that they have been working on this project since 2022. He added that they had reached an agreement with the foundation to begin the conversion of her house into a museum.

He explained that it will be a heritage site that will be opened to the public and include a timeline showcasing Fairuz's career and the contributions of the Rahbani brothers.
 

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Fairuz

Museum

Legacy

Culture

Heritage

Rahbani Brothers

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela
