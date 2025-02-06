Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements

Gunfire from light and medium weapons was heard in Lebanese villages near Hermel, following violent clashes in the town of Hawik between the Zaayter and Jaafar clans on the Lebanese side and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on the Syrian side.



Additional clashes also broke out in the Syrian town of Jarmash, near the Lebanese border. In response, the Lebanese army deployed significant reinforcements to the border to prevent fighters from entering Lebanese territory.