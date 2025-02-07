News
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut Port explosion probe
07-02-2025 | 07:25
Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut Port explosion probe
The investigative judge in the Beirut Port explosion case, Tarek Bitar, resumed his investigations through sessions focused on hearing from a number of defendants, including Volodymyr Verbonol, the owner of Savaro Ltd.
However, Verbonol did not attend the session at the Justice Palace.
Judge Bitar also interrogated two other individuals, Rabih Srour, and Salim Shebli, leaving them under investigation. Meanwhile, Moussa Hazimeh, a former customs employee, submitted an excuse for being outside Lebanon, while Ahmed Qusayba presented a medical excuse, as he is currently in the hospital.
Marwan Al-Kaaki filed procedural objections.
Next Tuesday, Judge Bitar will continue questioning additional individuals, including Brigadier General Assaad Tfaily and Gracia Azzi from the Higher Customs Council.
