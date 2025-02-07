Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

07-02-2025 | 07:56
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks
Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

The media office of the Lebanese presidency issued a statement clarifying that recent remarks made by Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, do not reflect the official position of the presidency.

The statement emphasized that some of the comments made during her visit to Baabda Palace represent her personal opinion and that the Lebanese presidency is not concerned with them.

Ortagus’ remarks, which were made during a press conference after meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, covered various issues including U.S. support for Lebanon, the need for reforms, and Hezbollah's role in the Lebanese government.
 

Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks
Latest developments on clashes between Lebanese clans and HTS on Syrian-Lebanese border
