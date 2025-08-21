U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that European countries will have to pay the "lion's share" of costs for Ukraine's security guarantees.



President Donald Trump wants to strike a peace deal to end Russia's 3-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine.



One of Ukraine's priorities is security guarantees against Russian aggression. Trump has said he will not put U.S. troops on the ground there but could offer U.S. air support.



European countries have formed a "coalition of the willing" that would commit forces to guarantee Ukraine's security.



With Trump testy about billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Ukraine so far, the White House has said Washington will not continue "writing blank checks" to fund Kyiv's defense.



"I don't think we should carry the burden here.... The president certainly expects Europe to play the leading role here," Vance told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" show.



"No matter what form this takes, the Europeans are going to have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent, its their security, and the president has been very clear - they are going to have to step up here."



Vance said Russia wants some Ukrainian territory, "most of which they have occupied but some of which they haven't."





