Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop

On Friday, August 22, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel slightly decreased by LBP 3,000, while that of diesel remained dropped by LBP 13,000, and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,441,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,481,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,319,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,059,000