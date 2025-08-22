News
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
Lebanon Economy
22-08-2025 | 02:37
Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly drop
On Friday, August 22, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel slightly decreased by LBP 3,000, while that of diesel remained dropped by LBP 13,000, and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,441,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,481,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,319,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,059,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Drop
Decrease
Gas
Diesel
Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions
Previous
