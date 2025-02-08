Mikati meets Morgan Ortagus, renews call for US to ensure full Israeli withdrawal

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, at his residence in Beirut on Saturday, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson and the accompanying delegation.



During the meeting, Mikati reiterated his call for the United States, which—along with France—sponsored the ceasefire agreement, to ensure Israel’s complete withdrawal from the territories it occupied in the south by the 18th of this month, halt the systematic destruction of towns and villages, fully implement U.N. Resolution 1701, and resolve border disputes along the Blue Line.



He stressed that adhering to the implementation of international resolutions would lead to stability in the region, particularly in South Lebanon.