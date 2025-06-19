The Israeli military said on Thursday it had targeted the Arak nuclear reactor in Iran overnight and struck what it said was a nuclear weapons development site in the area of Natanz.



Among its nuclear sites, Iran had a partially built heavy-water research reactor originally called Arak and now Khondab.



Iranian media reported on Thursday morning that air defenses were activated in the area of the Khondab nuclear facility, with two projectiles hitting an area close to it.



Officials told Iranian state TV that evacuations were made prior to the strikes and that no risks of radiation or casualties were detected. There was no mention of any damage.



Natanz, which Israel had previously struck during its six-day-old aerial war with Iran, was the site of a complex at the heart of Iran's nuclear program that included two enrichment plants.



The Israeli military added that it targeted the structure of the reactor's core seal in Arak, which it identified as a key component in plutonium production.



Khondab hosts a partially-built heavy-water research reactor.





Reuters