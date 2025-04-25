PM Salam offers condolences for Pope in Harissa, visits Bkerki to check on Patriarch al-Rahi's health

Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 05:54
High views
PM Salam offers condolences for Pope in Harissa, visits Bkerki to check on Patriarch al-Rahi's health
2min
PM Salam offers condolences for Pope in Harissa, visits Bkerki to check on Patriarch al-Rahi's health

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited the Apostolic Nunciature in Harissa, where he offered his condolences to Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Paolo Borgia on the passing of Pope Francis.

In the book of condolences, Salam wrote: "With the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Lebanon has lost a steadfast supporter, and the world has lost a man of love and peace — a champion of the poor and marginalized, known for his humility and closeness to people." 

He added: "He always stood by Lebanon, prayed for it, and wished to visit. My heartfelt condolences go to the Holy See, to Christians everywhere, and to all who loved the Pope — and there are many. His Holiness leaves behind a great legacy in his pursuit of global peace and justice. Who could forget the Document on Human Fraternity that he signed with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, or his travels to the ends of the earth to defend true brotherhood and promote interfaith dialogue — something Lebanon is uniquely suited to embody as both a land and a people."

Prime Minister Salam also stopped by Bkerki to inquire about Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi's health after his recent surgery, wishing him a swift and complete recovery.

