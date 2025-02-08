President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet

Lebanon News
08-02-2025 | 08:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati&#39;s government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun signed the decree accepting the resignation of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government and the decree appointing Nawaf Salam to form a new government.

In a significant step, Aoun and Salam signed the decree to form a new government of 24 ministers.

Lebanon News

Joseph Aoun

President

Decrees

Prime Minister

Government

Formation

LBCI Next
Michel Helou to LBCI: We are against any foreign interference in government formation
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

President Aoun announces new government's focus on reform and cohesion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

President Aoun hopes for swift government formation after appointing Nawaf Salam as PM-designate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

President Aoun announces new government's focus on reform and cohesion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23

Israel's forces press on with assaults on South Lebanon: Key strategic questions arise

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Jamil Al Sayyed says will vote for Mikati as PM if votes are tied

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Israeli shelling on Hermel injures 21, including civilians

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Speaker Berri tells US Envoy government could be formed by Saturday or Sunday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More