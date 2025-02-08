Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

08-02-2025 | 09:25
Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam
0min
Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

Lebanon's new government, headed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, was officially announced after Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Mahmoud Makie, declared the formation decrees at the presidential palace.

The new cabinet consists of 24 ministers, with the following assignments:

Nawaf Salam: Prime Minister
Tarek Metri: Deputy Prime Minister
Michel Mnassa: Minister of Defense
Ahmad Al-Hajjar: Minister of Interior
Youssef Raji: Minister of Foreign Affairs
Yassine Jaber: Minister of Finance
Ghassan Salameh: Minister of Culture
Laura El Khazen Lahoud: Minister of Tourism
Kamal Shehahde: Minister of Displaced Affairs
Nora Bayrakdarian: Minister of Sports
Rima Karami: Minister of Education
Adel Nassar: Minister of Justice
Rakan Nassereddine: Minister of Health
Mohammad Haidar: Minister of Labor
Joe Sadi: Minister of Energy
Amer Al-Bassat: Minister of Economy
Charles Hajj: Minister of Communications
Joe Issa Khoury: Minister of Industry
Fayez Rasamny: Minister of Public Works
Nizar Al-Hani: Minister of Agriculture
Fadi Maki: Minister of Administrative Development

Download now the LBCI mobile app
