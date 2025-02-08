Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

Lebanon's new government, headed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, was officially announced after Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Mahmoud Makie, declared the formation decrees at the presidential palace.



The new cabinet consists of 24 ministers, with the following assignments:



Nawaf Salam: Prime Minister

Tarek Metri: Deputy Prime Minister

Michel Mnassa: Minister of Defense

Ahmad Al-Hajjar: Minister of Interior

Youssef Raji: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Yassine Jaber: Minister of Finance

Ghassan Salameh: Minister of Culture

Laura El Khazen Lahoud: Minister of Tourism

Kamal Shehahde: Minister of Displaced Affairs

Nora Bayrakdarian: Minister of Sports

Rima Karami: Minister of Education

Adel Nassar: Minister of Justice

Rakan Nassereddine: Minister of Health

Mohammad Haidar: Minister of Labor

Joe Sadi: Minister of Energy

Amer Al-Bassat: Minister of Economy

Charles Hajj: Minister of Communications

Joe Issa Khoury: Minister of Industry

Fayez Rasamny: Minister of Public Works

Nizar Al-Hani: Minister of Agriculture

Fadi Maki: Minister of Administrative Development