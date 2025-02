Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed that his government will restore trust between citizens and the state and between Lebanon and its Arab neighbors and Lebanon and the international community.



He stated, "The government will collaborate with the Parliament to complete the implementation of the Taif Agreement and proceed with financial and economic reforms. The government will be a platform for constructive cooperation, not for petty disputes."



Salam emphasized, "It is important for this government to be one of reform and rescue. Reform is the only true path to real salvation."



He further stressed that the government will focus on collaborative efforts, not political infighting.

