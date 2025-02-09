President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit

09-02-2025
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed Lebanon's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Algeria during a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf. 

He also conveyed Lebanon's gratitude for Algeria's steadfast support of Lebanon's issues, particularly in the United Nations Security Council.

In the meeting, President Aoun received a written message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, which Minister Attaf delivered. 

The message included an official invitation for President Aoun to visit Algeria and emphasized the importance of advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

