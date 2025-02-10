News
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
10-02-2025 | 02:11
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
A cautious calm has prevailed along Lebanon’s border with Syria since Sunday night, with no reports of gunfire or shelling.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese army has reinforced its deployment at illegal crossings and issued orders to respond immediately to any gunfire directed at Lebanese territory.
The Jaafar clan also released a statement addressing the latest developments, affirming the “brotherly relations” between the Lebanese and Syrian peoples.
The statement added: “We have withdrawn our young men and displaced our families from their homes, leaving the matter in the hands of the state and the army.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syria
Gunfire
Lebanese Army
