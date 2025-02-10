Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action

Lebanon News
10-02-2025 | 08:50

Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned remarks by Israel’s Prime Minister suggesting that "Saudi Arabia has enough land to establish a Palestinian state."

Mikati stated, "This remark reflects a complete denial of the Palestinian cause and the sacrifices made by the Palestinian people for their land and their rights, for which thousands have been killed, wounded, or displaced in exile. 

He added that it also disregards Saudi Arabia’s firm stance on the Palestinian people’s right to live freely and with dignity on their land, where they are rightful owners, not outsiders. 

''Moreover, this statement deliberately ignores all Arab peace initiatives, most notably the Arab Peace Initiative, launched by Saudi Arabia at the Arab League Summit in Beirut in March 2002, which calls for Israel’s full withdrawal from Arab territories occupied since June 5, 1967," Mikati continued.

Mikati added, "The Palestinian people’s legitimate right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital is not up for debate. This is by international resolutions and in defense of Palestinian rights, which Israel continues to violate and systematically trample.'' 

He emphasized, ''Lebanon is among the countries most affected by this issue, as it has hosted thousands of Palestinian refugees since their forced displacement and has paid a heavy price in defending the Palestinian cause, sharing its limited resources with Palestinian brothers."

He stressed that "resolving this conflict is the key to solving all the region’s crises. The continued absence of a resolution will only lead to further instability, with unpredictable consequences and repercussions."

"We hope to see the United Nations act with greater fairness in issuing and enforcing international resolutions to ensure a just and comprehensive peace in our region," he concluded.

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Najib Mikati

Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu

Remarks

Palestine

Statehood

KSA

