News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former PM Najib Mikati meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Tripoli
Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Former PM Najib Mikati meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Tripoli
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson at his residence in Tripoli on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by MPs Faisal Karami, Ashraf Rifi, Ahmad Kheir, Haidar Nasser, Ihab Matar, Taha Naji, Karim Kabbara, and Jamil Abboud, along with a delegation from the U.S. Embassy and Mikati’s advisor, Ziad Mikati.
Discussions focused on the overall situation in Lebanon, with particular attention to Tripoli and northern Lebanon. The talks also addressed the outcomes of Ambassador Johnson’s recent city tour.
Following the meeting, Mikati hosted lunch in honor of the ambassador and attendees.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
US
Ambassador
Lisa Johnson
Tripoli
Next
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati
Lebanon News
2025-01-17
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Former PM Fouad Siniora meets Nawaf Salam: This critical period needs courage in decision-making
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Mikati meets French Ambassador to discuss Lebanon's situation and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Mikati meets French Ambassador to discuss Lebanon's situation and Israeli withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:58
MP Elias Hankash to LBCI: Justice Minister prioritizes separating the judiciary from political influence
Lebanon News
10:58
MP Elias Hankash to LBCI: Justice Minister prioritizes separating the judiciary from political influence
0
Lebanon News
10:51
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
10:51
UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Man from Zeaiter family found dead in Syria's Hawik, handed over to family
Lebanon News
07:47
Man from Zeaiter family found dead in Syria's Hawik, handed over to family
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
0
Middle East News
2025-01-10
France should take back their jihadists from Syria: Turkish FM says
Middle East News
2025-01-10
France should take back their jihadists from Syria: Turkish FM says
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-08
Breaking the cycle: Lebanon's future rests on choosing the right president
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
3
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
4
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
5
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
6
Lebanon News
11:33
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet
Lebanon News
11:33
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet
7
Lebanon News
03:13
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
Lebanon News
03:13
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
8
Lebanon News
11:52
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
Lebanon News
11:52
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More