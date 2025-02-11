Former PM Najib Mikati meets US Ambassador Lisa Johnson in Tripoli

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson at his residence in Tripoli on Tuesday.



The meeting was attended by MPs Faisal Karami, Ashraf Rifi, Ahmad Kheir, Haidar Nasser, Ihab Matar, Taha Naji, Karim Kabbara, and Jamil Abboud, along with a delegation from the U.S. Embassy and Mikati’s advisor, Ziad Mikati.



Discussions focused on the overall situation in Lebanon, with particular attention to Tripoli and northern Lebanon. The talks also addressed the outcomes of Ambassador Johnson’s recent city tour.



Following the meeting, Mikati hosted lunch in honor of the ambassador and attendees.