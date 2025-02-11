PM Nawaf Salam chairs first committee meeting on government ministerial statement

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired the first meeting of the committee tasked with drafting the government's ministerial statement on Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Serail.



Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, and Industry Minister Joe Issa Khoury attended the meeting.



Also present were Antoine Choucair, Director-General of the Presidency, and Judge Mahmoud Makie, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.



Discussions focused on the initial draft of the ministerial statement. The committee is set to convene again on Thursday at 5 p.m. to continue deliberations.