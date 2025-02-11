PM Nawaf Salam chairs first committee meeting on government ministerial statement

Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Nawaf Salam chairs first committee meeting on government ministerial statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Nawaf Salam chairs first committee meeting on government ministerial statement

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired the first meeting of the committee tasked with drafting the government's ministerial statement on Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Serail.  

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, and Industry Minister Joe Issa Khoury attended the meeting. 

Also present were Antoine Choucair, Director-General of the Presidency, and Judge Mahmoud Makie, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.  

Discussions focused on the initial draft of the ministerial statement. The committee is set to convene again on Thursday at 5 p.m. to continue deliberations.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Committee

Meeting

Government

Ministerial

Statement

LBCI Next
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

PM Nawaf Salam stresses separation between public and private sectors in first cabinet meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Interior Ministry handover: Heavy responsibilities await new minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tensions mount inside Israel: US rejects Israel's request to extend presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanon's Information Ministry sees handover

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More