Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'

World News
14-06-2025 | 15:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict &#39;should end&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in a phone call on Saturday that the conflict between Iran and Israel "should end."

"He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," Trump said on Truth Social, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

Russia

Putin

Israel

Iran

Conflict

LBCI Next
India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash
Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-14

Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump

LBCI
World News
2025-05-18

Putin says wants to 'eliminate' causes of Ukraine conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

LBCI
World News
06:56

Ukraine hopes Israel-Iran crisis won't decrease military aid

LBCI
World News
06:37

India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

MP Imad Al-Hout tells LBCI: Equal power-sharing in Beirut is a priority in municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
17:32

Iran says to limit cooperation with IAEA amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-12

Strike or bluff? Israel raises stakes ahead of US-Iran talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province

LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More