Lebanon's former PM Hassan Diab voices optimism for new government after meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
12-02-2025 | 10:18
Lebanon's former PM Hassan Diab voices optimism for new government after meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon's former Prime Minister Hassan Diab expressed optimism about the new government's success following his meeting with President Joseph Aoun.
In his statement, Diab highlighted their discussion on the complete Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, scheduled for February 18.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hassan Diab
Joseph Aoun
Meeting
Government
Israel
Withdrawal
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam pushes reforms, vows Resolution 1701 implementation, and rejects deposit write-offs: The details
Foreign Ministry handover: Key strength in Lebanon's ties with the international community
