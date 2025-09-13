Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

The Lebanese army intercepted a ship attempting to leave the country’s waters illegally overnight, arresting 22 people on board after a high-seas pursuit.



According to the military, information reached the naval operations room late Friday night, prompting a navy patrol to track the vessel “Hawk lll” as it tried to exit Lebanese territorial waters without authorization. When the crew ignored orders to stop, soldiers fired warning shots into the air.



A special forces unit from the Marine Commandos, supported by the air force, then carried out a boarding operation about 30 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast. The ship was seized and returned to the port of Dbayeh.



During the operation, three soldiers were injured after the captain allegedly attempted dangerous maneuvers to block the boarding. The detainees are now under investigation, and legal action against the ship will proceed under judicial supervision.