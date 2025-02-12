Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-02-2025 | 12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
0min
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

Powerful sonic booms were heard across multiple areas of Lebanon on Wednesday as Israeli warplanes conducted two waves of low-altitude overflights, breaking the sound barrier. 

Lebanon News

Sonic

Boom

Lebanon

