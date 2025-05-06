Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers discuss energy cooperation in Iraq

Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Energy Minister Joe Saddi continued a series of high-level meetings in Baghdad, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in the fields of energy, electricity, telecommunications, and oil supply.



Their visit began with a working session alongside the Iraqi Electricity Minister and key officials, where discussions focused on potential collaboration in electricity production and renewable energy projects. The talks also touched on ways to facilitate the participation of the Lebanese private sector in Iraq's energy initiatives, with payment mechanisms potentially streamlined through the Central Bank of Iraq's account at Banque du Liban (BDL)—set up under the 2021 fuel agreement between the two countries.



The Lebanese delegation also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, who reaffirmed Iraq's unwavering official and public support for Lebanon amid ongoing crises.



Ministers Jaber and Saddi conveyed Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the government's commitment to deepening ties with Iraq, describing it as a key partner and steadfast ally to Lebanon.