Health Ministry handover ceremony held amid numerous challenges
Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 05:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Health Ministry handover ceremony held amid numerous challenges
The handover ceremony at the Public Health Ministry in Bir Hassan took place Thursday morning, as outgoing minister Firas Abiad officially transferred responsibilities to his successor, Rakan Nassereddine.
The ministry’s Director-General, Fadi Sannan, attended the event alongside several administrators and employees.
In his remarks, Abiad reflected on the state of Lebanon’s healthcare sector when he assumed office, describing it as being on the brink of collapse due to the severe economic crisis. He highlighted the devastating impact on the state budget, the ministry’s resources, and the purchasing power of citizens, which led to widespread medication shortages, not only in government supplies but across the country.
He recalled that cancer patients were forced to take to the streets in protest over the lack of essential medications, including strategic stockpiles, while hospital coverage became nearly impossible due to the devaluation of the Lebanese lira.
The situation was further compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the mass exodus of healthcare professionals, with more than 30% of doctors and nurses leaving Lebanon, placing additional strain on medical institutions.
Abiad emphasized that the ministry sought to use the crisis as an opportunity for reform, working collaboratively with the healthcare sector and international partners to develop a National Health Strategy launched in early 2023.
He also praised the efforts of the ministry’s emergency operations center during the recent Israeli assault on Lebanon, as well as initiatives to bolster primary healthcare services, particularly for displaced populations during the conflict.
For his part, Nassereddine expressed gratitude to Abiad for his leadership through difficult times, stating that the experience gained under his tenure would serve as a valuable asset for the public sector.
He emphasized that scientific and specialized committees and expert professionals would play a decisive role in shaping upcoming policy decisions.
Nassereddine reaffirmed that healthcare is a fundamental right for all Lebanese, transcending political affiliations and geographic divisions. He outlined key priorities, including improving access to medication and hospital care—both in public and private institutions—ensuring the availability of treatments for chronic and cancerous diseases, strengthening vaccination programs, enhancing food safety measures, and leveraging technology to modernize the sector.
He also underscored the importance of rebuilding and restoring healthcare infrastructure, particularly in the wake of the recent conflict.
Lebanon News
Health
Ministry
Handover
Ceremony
Challenges
Healthcare
Lebanon
Learn More