Environment Ministry handover focuses on integrating environmental rehabilitation into reconstruction plans

The handover ceremony at the Environment Ministry took place with outgoing Minister Nasser Yassin passing responsibilities to his successor, Tamara Zain, in the presence of ministry officials, advisors, members of the National Council for Scientific Research, and journalists.



Yassin reflected on the challenges faced during his tenure, noting that the ministry operated under difficult circumstances, including political deadlock, a presidential vacuum, financial collapse, administrative stagnation, and the devastation caused by Israeli attacks.



Despite these obstacles, he emphasized that his team remained committed to serving the public interest and elevating government performance to meet citizens' expectations.



In a brief overview of the ministry's achievements, Yassin highlighted efforts to tackle Lebanon's pressing environmental issues, including air and water pollution, waste management, biodiversity protection, and climate change mitigation. He stressed that these were not merely technical matters but strategic national priorities requiring sustained action.



"Our goal was to establish a new environmental approach based on strategic planning, partnerships, and good governance. The environment is not a secondary issue but fundamental to Lebanon's future. As we hand over responsibilities today, we hope these efforts will continue to protect our natural resources and secure a better future for generations," Yassin said.



For her part, Minister Zain emphasized her scientific background and experience in the public sector, noting that her familiarity with Lebanon's administrative challenges would help her navigate the ministry's responsibilities effectively. She called for modernizing public administration and proposed renaming the ministry as the "Ministry of Environment and Climate" to reflect the growing urgency of climate issues.



Zain also stressed that environmental considerations must be integrated into Lebanon's reconstruction efforts, suggesting that the ministry be involved in post-war recovery planning.



"No comprehensive recovery plan can be complete without environmental rehabilitation. The Israeli aggression has caused severe environmental damage that demands immediate attention," she said.



She further insisted that any reconstruction strategy must adhere to environmental standards, particularly in managing rubble and debris, sustainable urban planning, and preserving natural resources.



Zain acknowledged Lebanon's long-standing environmental challenges, stating, "Even with all the work done so far, it may take 30 years to fully realign our environmental policies and practices onto the right track." She pledged to build upon past efforts and advance sustainable solutions for Lebanon's pressing ecological concerns.