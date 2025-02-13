Lebanese Energy Ministry handover centers on reform, sustainability, and tackling corruption

13-02-2025
Lebanese Energy Ministry handover centers on reform, sustainability, and tackling corruption
3min
Lebanese Energy Ministry handover centers on reform, sustainability, and tackling corruption

A formal handover ceremony occurred at the Energy Ministry, where outgoing minister Walid Fayad transferred responsibilities to newly appointed minister Joe Saddi.  

Fayad reflected on his tenure, stating that his approach was rooted in reform and rescue, aimed at restoring the sector's financial health and improving services to citizens. He noted that significant results had already emerged, with institutions regaining financial stability and enhancing their ability to serve the public and contribute to the nation's recovery.  

He highlighted the continued efforts in the electricity sector, urging the new minister to advance reforms, particularly by presenting a bill to amend Law 462 to the Cabinet, which would then be sent to the Parliament. 

Fayad also emphasized the importance of completing the process of appointing the Electricity Regulatory Authority within the next three months. He expressed hope that Saddi would continue to increase electricity supply to the maximum capacity of available plants, aiming for 12-14 hours of service, reducing waste and improving revenue collection. These initiatives would contribute to a gradual reduction in electricity tariffs. 

Fayad also mentioned the projects for importing electricity from Jordan and gas from Egypt, stating that while contracts had been signed and lines had been rehabilitated, international circumstances had delayed their implementation.  

Minister Saddi outlined his priorities in his speech, stating that his administration would focus on structural and administrative reforms in the electricity and water sectors. He pledged to establish the electricity regulatory authority, activate the administrative councils of the ministry's institutions, and complete the necessary decrees to provide better services and gradually increase electricity supply at lower costs.  

Saddi emphasized that his commitment to the Lebanese people was not based on empty promises but on leveraging all his experience, energy, and relationships to serve them effectively. He expressed his intent to maintain a professional, team-oriented approach, working swiftly to address the sector's numerous challenges.  

He also committed to implementing a "constructive neutrality" within the ministry, keeping it free from political disputes and focusing on institutional work based on transparency and sustainability. 

Additionally, Saddi vowed to tackle corruption head-on and ensure that both short-term and long-term solutions were devised through clear strategies, scientific expertise, practical experience, and, most importantly, sound management and accountability.

