Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security

Lebanon News
12-08-2025 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security

Lebanon's parliamentary Media and Communications Committee raised serious legal and procedural concerns over a proposed license for SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service.

Committee chair MP Ibrahim Mousawi and rapporteur MP Yassine Yassine said discussions with the telecom minister and officials from regulatory and oversight bodies revealed "major constitutional and legal violations." These include bypassing Parliament’s authority to grant natural resource concessions, ignoring public procurement laws, sidelining the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and failing to ensure data sovereignty.

The committee also noted the absence of feasibility studies, market impact assessments, or competitive comparisons to protect state revenue and maintain fair competition with local internet providers.

It recommended halting the project in its current form, conducting full financial, technical, and legal evaluations, and ensuring the process follows Lebanon's procurement laws. Members warned that the current proposal “is not a benign technical step” but a move that could erode regulatory safeguards and national control over the telecom sector.

They stressed that Lebanon needs technological progress, but “not at the expense of its security, sovereignty, and public interest."

Lebanon News

Media

Communications

Committee

Lebanon

Technological

Progress

Security

Starlink

LBCI Next
Electricité du Liban: Gradual return of power to various regions
Minister of Environment urges citizens to abide by preventive guidelines to avoid any activity that could lead to fires
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Culture Minister at Arab Media Summit: Rebuilding Syria and Gaza benefits Lebanon, and vice versa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-08

Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Lebanon and UNIFIL sign Memorandum of Understanding to support army needs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanon's PM encourages young diaspora to engage in political, economic, and cultural life on heritage visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Electricité du Liban: Gradual return of power to various regions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:09

Minister of Environment urges citizens to abide by preventive guidelines to avoid any activity that could lead to fires

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Lebanese FM discusses with French chargé d'affaires France's support and UNIFIL mandate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-21

Speaker Berri: Pope Francis leaves us with his heart and soul fixed on Palestine, Lebanon, and all those in pain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-17

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanese Finance and Energy Ministers sign decree ratifying World Bank loan law for electricity

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

President Aoun offers condolences in Yarze for Wadi Zibqin victims, visits wounded soldier

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Media and Communications Committee on Starlink: Lebanon needs technological progress, but not at the expense of its security

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More