UN vehicle torched as Hezbollah supporters block Beirut Airport road

A vehicle emblazoned with the logo of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon was torched late Friday as supporters of Hezbollah again blocked the road to Beirut Airport, an AFP journalist reported.



The charred vehicle lay abandoned by the roadside as troops deployed in response to the protest.



There was no immediate confirmation of how the vehicle was set alight but it was the second straight day that Hezbollah supporters had blocked the road in protest at a decision barring two Iranian planes from landing.



AFP