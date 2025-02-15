News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN vehicle torched as Hezbollah supporters block Beirut Airport road
15-02-2025 | 00:10
UN vehicle torched as Hezbollah supporters block Beirut Airport road
A vehicle emblazoned with the logo of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon was torched late Friday as supporters of Hezbollah again blocked the road to Beirut Airport, an AFP journalist reported.
The charred vehicle lay abandoned by the roadside as troops deployed in response to the protest.
There was no immediate confirmation of how the vehicle was set alight but it was the second straight day that Hezbollah supporters had blocked the road in protest at a decision barring two Iranian planes from landing.
AFP
UNIFIL
Vehicle
Hezbollah
Supporters
Lebanese Army vows firm response after UN vehicle torched
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
