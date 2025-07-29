Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday

29-07-2025 | 02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday

Lebanon’s General Directorate for Professional and Technical Education announced that official exam results for the Technical Baccalaureate (BT) will be released at noon on Tuesday.

Candidates can check their results by visiting one of the following websites:

- Results.vte.gov.lb
- Results.vte-gov.com
 

