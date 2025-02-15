UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for investigation

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned on Friday the violent attack on its peacekeepers in Lebanon, calling for an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible.



The UNIFIL issued the following statement: "A UNIFIL convoy transporting peacekeepers to Beirut airport came under a violent attack this evening, during which one of the vehicles was set on fire. The outgoing Deputy Force Commander, who was on his way home after completing his mission, was injured."



The statement continued: "We are deeply shocked by this heinous attack on peacekeepers who are working to restore security and stability in southern Lebanon during this difficult time."



It added: "The assault on peacekeepers is a blatant violation of international law and may amount to war crimes. We call on Lebanese authorities to conduct a full and immediate investigation and hold all those responsible accountable."



The statement concluded: "Peacekeepers remain committed to restoring security and stability in southern Lebanon by the mandate granted to us under UN Security Council Resolution 1701."



