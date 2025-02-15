US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability

The United States has condemned the violent attack on a UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, reportedly carried out by a group of Hezbollah supporters.



In a statement, the U.S. State Department denounced the attack and expressed support for the swift response of the Lebanese Armed Forces in preventing further violence.



It also welcomed the Lebanese government’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to hold those responsible accountable.



"We commend the swift response of the Lebanese Armed Forces to prevent further violence and the Lebanese government’s commitment to take all necessary measures to hold individuals accountable for their actions," the statement read.



The U.S. also extended its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeepers. The attack, which targeted a UNIFIL convoy heading to Beirut’s Airport, has drawn strong condemnation from international and Lebanese officials.