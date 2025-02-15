President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the actions that took place on the airport road and in some areas of Beirut the previous night, describing them as unacceptable and reprehensible.



He stated that such actions could not be allowed to repeat, emphasizing that security forces would not tolerate any party attempting to destabilize the country or disrupt civil peace.



President Aoun followed the developments regarding road blockages, fires, and acts of violence, issuing instructions to the military and security forces to stop these practices, reopen all roads, and remove barriers from the streets.



He stressed the pursuit of those disturbing public order, arresting them, and referring them to the judiciary, which has already initiated field investigations.



Aoun called on the public not to be swayed by suspicious calls that could lead to the repetition of similar actions, emphasizing that expressing any stance must be done peacefully.



He also confirmed that security forces would carry out their duties to maintain order if reactions exceeded permissible limits, especially if they posed a threat to citizens' safety and security.



Additionally, the President condemned the attack on the Deputy Commander of UNIFIL's convoy as it passed on the airport road, expressing his concern for his condition after he was injured.



He assured that the perpetrators would be held accountable.