MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI: Pressure on airport road 'exaggerated'

Lebanon News
15-02-2025 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI: Pressure on airport road &#39;exaggerated&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI: Pressure on airport road 'exaggerated'

MP Bilal Abdallah described the pressure exerted on the airport road on Friday as "exaggerated," emphasizing that Lebanon needs to show it has a president, a government, and an army for countries to send their embassies back to Lebanon.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah expressed confidence in Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's wisdom, especially as street actions are dangerous.

He also emphasized the importance of dialogue in finding a balanced electoral law that ensures fair representation and national unity.
 

Lebanon News

Bilal

Abdallah

tells

LBCI:

Pressure

airport

'exaggerated'

LBCI Next
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
MP Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: FPM will not judge ministerial statement before issuance, emphasizes role in constructive opposition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No internal political force openly rejects the Lebanese Constitution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Lebanon must choose between isolation or reclaiming its regional role

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-20

MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's withdrawal deadline ends in 72 hours: US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:53

Israel strikes vehicle in South Lebanon's Jarjouaa, killing three

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Investigation and interference: Protest over Iranian flights ban turns violent as UNIFIL hit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Tear gas and stone-throwing: Chaos erupts at Hezbollah demonstration in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21

Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli incursion and explosives placement reported near Yaroun as drones fly over multiple southern Lebanese towns: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

MP Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: FPM will not judge ministerial statement before issuance, emphasizes role in constructive opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Road blocked near Beirut Airport as Hezbollah official warns against "Israeli and American impositions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Lebanese Army Intelligence detains individuals over UNIFIL convoy attack and Airport road blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israeli airstrike targets outskirts of Aainata in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar: UNIFIL attack is a crime, perpetrators will be pursued seriously

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More