MP Bilal Abdallah tells LBCI: Pressure on airport road 'exaggerated'

MP Bilal Abdallah described the pressure exerted on the airport road on Friday as "exaggerated," emphasizing that Lebanon needs to show it has a president, a government, and an army for countries to send their embassies back to Lebanon.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abdallah expressed confidence in Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's wisdom, especially as street actions are dangerous.



He also emphasized the importance of dialogue in finding a balanced electoral law that ensures fair representation and national unity.