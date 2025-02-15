LBCI sources: Investigation identifies one suspect in UNIFIL assault, flammable substance thrown at patrol

According to LBCI sources, investigations conducted by the Lebanese Army Intelligence, under the supervision of Judge Fadi Akiki, the government commissioner to the Military Court, have led to the identification of one of the individuals involved in the assault on a UNIFIL patrol.



The suspect was identified among those detained. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on further uncovering the details of the attack and determining the identities of all involved parties.



UNIFIL's deputy commander, who was injured in the attack at the airport road, disclosed to the commissioner that the vehicle caught fire after the protesters threw a flammable substance.